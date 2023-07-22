One question all parents seem to have is, “Just how do you keep children on the right track and off drugs?”
The Council on Substance Abuse (COSA) tries to answer exactly that.
The last two weeks COSA hosted “Pay Attention 2 My Prevention,” a summer day camp in Wetumpka to interact with teens.
“We want to make sure they understand the issues surrounding opioids and other illegal drugs,” COSA prevention specialist Leroy Barrow said. “We want them to understand the problems they are causing in society.”
The two-day camp for males in grades sixth through 12th was held this week and for the females last week.
“We are trying to meet them where they are,” Barrow said. “It is primarily drug prevention along with other things we put in. We are hoping to teach them coping skills, how to deal with triggers. Basically we want to give them tools to help be able to work through what teenagers are dealing with today.”
All of the students from the camps, which was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, were from Elmore County. Students said information from the program is helpful.
“We are learning more about right and wrong and how to make better decisions in life,” rising freshman Tymori Player said.
Barrow believes students who attended the camp responded well. He had campers creating vision boards and brainstorming how to achieve goals.
“If we get them involved and have a stake in what we are doing then they are more than likely to retain and use the information we give them,” Barrow said. “They have responded very well.”
Barrow told the campers they have to visualize themselves being successful and drug free. He asked the campers to give a deeper explanation of being successful.
“My success might not look the same as yours,” Barrow said.
Rising freshman Peyton Finch said the camp also taught the difference between words and actions. Finch said he wanted to be successful and Barrow asked him to take it further.
“I want to complete all of my goals,” Finch said. “Some of them are going to college, getting into the NFL, starting my own family, paying off my mom’s student loans.”
Finch said he also wants to be hardworking and inspirational. Barrow said those are characteristics Finch needs to continue to strive for.
“You have to know that because that sets the foundation for what you allow yourself to become and surround yourself with,” Barrow said. “You got to know what kind of person you want to be.”