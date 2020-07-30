The Elmore County Board of Education has partnered with Hands on River Region to participate in the 2020 “Stuff the Bus” campaign on Friday and Saturday.
Residents are asked to bring school supplies as donations and literally stuff the bus with school supplies and uniforms.
Residents are also invited to volunteer to assist in collecting school supplies, all of which will go to students in Elmore County. School buses will be located at Wetumpka Walmart, Millbrook Walmart and Prattville Office Depot.
Fifty volunteers are needed at each location to help load and sort supplies. Four-hour and all-day shifts are available on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Stuff the Bus campaign aims to help meet the needs of children in the community who can't afford school supplies and uniforms for school.
Once the buses are filled, the supplies will be distributed to Elmore County Public Schools and given to students in need. The Stuff the Bus campaign will provide relief to administration, educators and countless families who will be touched by the great support of the community.
Supplies being collected include: notebook paper (wide and college rule), spiral notebooks, No. 2 pencils, pens, crayons, scissors, glue, colored pencils, rulers, composition books, protractors, pocket folders, pocket folds with clasps, and backpacks (small and large) as well as teaching supplies such as dry eraser markers, color pens, copy paper, markers, reward stickers and uniforms all colors.
ELMORE COUNTY LOCATIONS:
• Walmart Millbrook
• Walmart Wetumpka
• Office Depot Prattville
If interested in helping, email riverregionstuffthebus@gmail.com and include the date, time and location preferred.