Fun will be had on and off the stage at the Wetumpka Depot as it hosts its annual children’s theater camp.
According to Wetumpka Depot Players artist director Kristy Meanor the camp is a way to introduce children and families to the performing arts.
“Our youth program is so important to us because it helps us grow our future,” Meanor said. “It gets kids excited about theater and the opportunities we provide here at the depot. It gets them excited about doing theater in their school setting. It brings families into our theater to experience what we do here.”
The camp runs from June 19-25 for children ages 8 to 15 of all backgrounds.
“They don’t necessarily have to be ‘theatre kids,’” Meanor said. “We have kids who attend our summer program who really just need childcare that week or helping grandparents with activities to keep the children busy. We have kids who have done a good bit of theater and everything in between.”
The Wetumpka Depot has been holding the children’s camp almost every summer for its 43-year lifespan.
“Even during the pandemic we managed to do some virtual productions for our kids in the summer,” Meanor said. “This year promises to be a lot of fun with a theme for the camp that is based on the Magic Treehouse books.”
The children’s program aims to be not just fun but also beneficial.
“It’s structured so that we will be producing an entire play during camp,” Meanor said. “It culminates to three actual performances at the end of the week for friends and family to attend.”
Children will not just be on-stage acting. The camp will expose kids to all aspects of theater.
“They learn about the art of theater and making props, costumes and set pieces for their production,” Meanor said. “We customize the program for kids that might not want to be on the stage. We have a couple of kids signed up that want to really explore the technical side of theater. We are going to provide them the opportunity to explore in that area.”
The non-theater skills learned will prove to be invaluable.
“They learn the ability to work together as a team to create something in a fast amount of time,” Meanor said. “They also learn confidence and public speaking skills.”
To register, visit the ticket page at wetumpkadepot.com. The cost is $175.
“We will get back with them and provide them with camp forms and information they need to be ready for the first day of camp,” Meanor said. “We are only accepting 30 students and we already have 20 registered. It is time to jump on in to get children registered.”