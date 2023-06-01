The Wetumpka Public Library is holding its summer reading program again.
Last year more than 100 area children participated in the weekly sessions and this year is looking to be just as successful.
“We already have about 40 signed up,” librarian Cathy Saylor said. “Last year was the first coming out of the pandemic. Everybody was feeling isolated. We want to be back together again and have this cohesive feeling.”
Most libraries participate in the Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP) to help with themes and programming materials. This year’s theme is All Together Now.
“This year we are offering many diverse activities,” Saylor said. “We are coordinating with The Kelly for a fun, collaborative art project, a wonderful magician will be returning and more.”
Saylor said the Alabama Department of Archives and History will have a presentation one week at the Elmore County History Museum. ClefWorks will have a musical presentation and 4-H too.
“It is all about community — it is about friendship,” Saylor said. “If you think about the programs we are doing, art — all of the colors are all together. Art brings people together. Music brings everybody together.”
The programs are for children entering grades first through sixth. Each participant can fill out a reading log to qualify for prizes, and there are also timed reading slips each week. Parents and children can stop by the library on Main Street to register and pick up materials to help keep up with reading.
The library also has a program for older children entering seventh through 12th grades starting June 7 with movie and game days on alternating weeks. Preschool storytime will also continue at 10 a.m. Fridays. Reading logs are due July 12.
For more information, contact the library at 334-567-1308 or visit wetumpkalibrary.com.