Children and adults alike are having fun as the Eclectic Public Library is hosting its annual summer reading program.
Library director Betty Coker said the theme this summer is “All Together Now” and every program hosted at the Eclectic Warehouse tries to promote unity.
“With our warm ups we dance to songs like ‘YMCA’ and ‘The Hokey Pokey,’” Coker said. “We sung ‘The More We Get Together’ and learned sign language for that.”
Other songs have included “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” and “You Are My Sunshine.”
Last week’s program included learning and signing “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”
“We did it for Flag Day,” Coker said. “We gave out flags as they learned the lyrics.”
Each week a different presenter provides a program. Most recently Alabama Department of Archives and History’s Christian Wysmulek spoke.
“He highlighted famous Alabamaians and the impact they had made on the state,” Coker said. “He helped with a craft. They cut out a string of paper dolls. They were joined together.”
Crafts also included making a homemade spinner.
Betty Stricker and her friend Ms. Molly the Miniature Horse provided the program the first week.
“I told a story of overcoming adversity,” Stricker said. “It’s a story about someone stumbling while speaking. I told them to help, just practice. Keep reading the words and it will come to you.”
Stricker said she uses Molly to encourage the kids to always be kind.
“They came up and gave her a hug,” Stricker said. “They got a kindness coin from Ms. Molly and afterwards they sat down together and made friendship bracelets.”
Coker said the program might be designed around children, but don’t tell the adults.
“We have just about as many adults as children in the programs,” Coker said. “We set up chairs for them. They get refreshments also. The children sit on a rug.”
The Eclectic Public Library’s summer reading program is at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June. The next program will include raptors. The last program of June will feature “The Bee Lady” Allyson Andrews of Wildy Blessed.
Everyone leaves the summer reading program with more than a craft or two and new friends.
“We saved up books,” Coker said. “We give out books to everybody. They get to pick out the ones they want.”