The city of Wetumpka hosted its last Farmers Market for the summer season on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Dakota Steed, the city's Farmers Market manager, said the weekly event was a huge success.
“The city and the vendors were blown away by the response,” he said. “Everyone was pleased with the turnout every week.”
The market averaged about 17 vendors per week. The city's market is state certified through the Department of Agriculture's Farmer's Market Authority, which means that the market featured locally grown fresh produce from farms throughout the state.
In addition to fruits and vegetables, the market has also featured local honey vendors, meats homemade casseroles and desserts and handmade crafts and woodwork.
Steed confirmed that the farmers market would return in 2022 from May to August. But residents might not have to wait until next year to get their farmers market fix.
“We are looking into doing a fall market starting in September or October,” Steed said. “This market would feature fall produce like pumpkins, gourds and things like that. Most of our vendors are expected to come back if we decide to move forward with that.”