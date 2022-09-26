An early Sunday morning accident on Williams Road just north of Wetumpka causes the death of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sept. 25 involved the 1989 C1500 pickup driven by Jones.
“Jones was fatally injured when the [truck] he was driving left the roadway and overturned,” Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement. “Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.