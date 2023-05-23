A Deatsville man pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft of property.
According to court records, Gregory Waites, 37, was arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card in August 2022 in Autauga and Elmore counties. On May 10, Waites entered into a plea agreement to pay restitution of $199.94 and was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation with a one-year suspended jail sentence. The agreement with the State of Alabama states similar charges in Autauga County will be dismissed but further restitution could be ordered.
In August 2022 the Prattville Police Department through a Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release sought the identity of Waites. The release stated the subject was observed paying for a prepaid Visa card using a stolen credit card at the Millbrook Walmart.