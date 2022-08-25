The Prattville Police Department is no longer searching for a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card after Gregory Waites was taken into custody last week.
The Prattville Police Department was investigating the fraudulent use of a credit card and was seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released photos of the then unknown suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card Monday, Aug. 15.
On July 23, at approximately 5:26 p.m., one unknown male – now identified as Gregory Waites — was observed paying for a prepaid Visa card using a stolen credit card at the Millbrook Walmart.
This subject was wanted for his involvement in fraudulent use of credit card offenses in Prattville, Millbrook and Hoover.
Waites has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.