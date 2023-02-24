Jimmy and Stephanie Sutherland created the Trooper J.R. Southerland III Memorial Scholarship after his death in 2020 to continue their son’s legacy of public service.
Today the Southerlands are promoting the Trooper J.R. Southerland III Memorial Scholarship Fund Ride to help continue to fund the scholarship.
“We want to continue his legacy of serving others,” Stephanie Southerland said. “That was how he lived his life as a public servant.”
Sutherland said since a student at Elmore County High School her son wanted to go into law enforcement.
“His whole life focused on law enforcement,” Sutherland said. “He graduated early from Elmore County High School in December 2009. He walked in May 2010. When he graduated in December he immediately in January went into law enforcement.”
Sutherland would start as a cadet at the Prattville Police Department and stay there for seven years. Sutherland then achieved his ultimate goal of becoming an Alabama State Trooper, serving in the Marine Patrol Division on Lake Martin. Sutherland would die due to injuries from a motorcycle accident in August 2020.
“That was his whole life — public servant — he loved it, lived it,” Sutherland said. “We want to always memorialize him. We hope having this scholarship fund will help aid somebody else with the same life goals he had and enter into criminal justice.”
The Southerlands fund ride is at 11 a.m. March 25. It starts at Elmore County High School in Eclectic with registration starting at 9:30 a.m. The ride will be about 10 miles and the event will feature T-shirt sales, a silent auction and BBQ.
The scholarship is managed by the Central Alabama Community Foundation. The requirements of the scholarship are for the applicant to be a graduating senior or graduate of Elmore County High School and majoring in criminal justice. Sutherland said the scholarship was awarded in 2021 but not used and had no qualified applicant in 2022. The deadline is March 1 for applying this year. Additional criteria and an application for the scholarship can be found online at cacfinfo.org.