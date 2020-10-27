The Eclectic Town Council will have a special called meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Warehouse, located at 45 Main St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to handle procedural matters and to conduct swearing in ceremonies for the mayor and the newly elected Eclectic Town Council.
There will be one new face on the council during the next term – Lindsay Mothershed. Mothershed will fill Place 3 on the council. Carmen Winslett currently holds the seat.
The other four council members are incumbents and include Jackie Stearns in Place 1, Stephanie Stepney in Place 2, Linda Reed in Place 4 and David Goodwin in Place 5. Family members and the public are welcome to attend the ceremony.
One of the council’s most important actions after being sworn in will be passing the town’s 2021 budget. Town Clerk Deborah Rowe said the town’s budget will be discussed at upcoming public hearings and will be ready to be approval in early November.
The upcoming public hearings Rowe referenced are set for Thursday and Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. both nights. In addition to discussing the town’s budget, the council will conduct a public hearing for a liquor license application submitted by Wanda Nelson.