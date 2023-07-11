Valerie Castanza didn’t imagine she would be working with raptors when she started to volunteer at the Montgomery Zoo almost two decades ago.
Instead, Castanza thought she would be far from the claws of hawks and feeding raw food to vultures and more.
“When I started volunteering at the zoo 15 to 16 years in the education department, I thought I would like the cute and cuddly but gravitated towards raptors,” Castanza said. “I love these guys. I love their power and presence.”
She also volunteered at the Auburn University Raptor Center.
Fast forward to today and Castanza has six raptors — a red-tailed hawk, a screech owl, a barred owl, two great horned owls and a black vulture as part of her Raptor Ridge Wildlife Education. The idea of the education program started as she and her husband Anthony were looking for property to buy. They lived in Montgomery but were wanting to move out of town. Nine years ago the Castanzas found property in Eclectic.
“When I saw it, I knew what it could be,” Castanza said.
The couple moved to Eclectic full time in March 2022.
“We sold our house in Montgomery,” Castanza said. “I wouldn’t go back there if I didn’t work there. I have a full time job.”
Raptor Ridge and its volunteers do educational programs in the area. Castanza does as many as she can but during the week can be challenging with schedules.
In addition to education, Castanza likes to help any bird, especially raptors, but she can’t care for the initial treatment of the injuries.
“I will help with transport,” Castanza said. “I guess I do rescue but not the rehab. I do volunteer work with Auburn raptor center on the rehab.”
Castanza said it is nearly impossible to get injured raptors help currently because of the bird flu.
Anthony is trying to do his part behind the scenes by building some of the enclosures for the raptors. Those enclosures include special perches for each of her different birds. For instance, the red-tail hawk’s perches are lower to the ground because of the amputated wing.
“He can hop up but he can’t fly,” Valerie Castanza said.
Castanza hopes to do more in the future especially after she retires from work in about seven years.
“The goal is when I retire, this will be my thing to keep me busy,” Castanza said.
Until then Castanza will keep going to as many library programs as she can to share her two loves.
“My goal is to foster a love for reading and at same time develop an appreciation for wildlife,” Castanza said.