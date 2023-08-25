Drive through downtown Tallassee or Wetumpka and anyone can see his work. Most may not know his name but leaders and business owners do — Steven Lee.
Lee, 61, died Tuesday at his Tallassee home but not before leaving his mark on the downtowns of Tallassee and Wetumpka. Lee’s murals can be seen on the side of WACQ radio station in Tallassee, on the side of the old hotel on East Bridge Street in Wetumpka and more.
Former Main Street Wetumpka executive director Jenny Stubbs said many didn’t know who did the murals and window paintings in Wetumpka.
“He made his mark without people realizing it was him — he was all over downtown,” Stubbs said. “He did some permanent work and did tons of window work that would be used and taken off. Then he would do something else depending on the season or event going on downtown.”
Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shellie Whitfield said Lee was at work improving the image of downtown Wetumpka long before HGTV was on the scene.
“He came down here and started painting windows for that first Dickens Christmas,” Whitfield said. “We had all those windows. Now everybody has used him. He has done more buildings than not.”
Stubbs credits Lee for completing the final phase of the mural in The Alleyway. But prior to that, it was Lee’s work on windows for the Downtown Dickens Christmas that solidified his role as the go-to artist for such things.
“When we started immersing downtown in these events, it was important that all of downtown was vibrant and lit up,” Stubbs said. “One way to do that and make it a cohesive experience was to try to paint as many windows as you could. As you can imagine was not an easy feat, but if anybody could do it, Steve would and he did. He was truly remarkable, not just for Dickens but with any event downtown.”
Stubbs said Lee’s technique was old school, similar to window painting from the 1960s.
“His methodology made it that more authentic,” Stubbs said. “The way he painted on windows is the way they used to do it. He didn’t really use any digital technology. It gave authenticity to downtown itself as it continued to evolve.”
One look at Grumpy Dog in downtown Wetumpka and many customers start to wonder where the painting and menu board came from. Owner Wil Lanum said Lee painted them after a chat about a vision.
“I said, ‘I like robots. Can you paint me one?’” Lanum said. “That is what he came up with. He was a cool dude. The jukebox was much the same way. I said one day, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have a giant robot coming out of the wall to hang a menu from?’ But [Lee] said he had another idea. I trusted him. I knew it would always turn out to be great.”
Lee left similar marks on Copper House Deli and more. His work can also be found in front of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce with the logos of several organizations and businesses including The Tallassee Tribune.
Tallassee Chamber of Commerce executive director Jerry Cunningham said the chamber and two businesses were working together for Lee to create two more murals in downtown Tallassee including one on Urban Tails to face traffic on Highway 14 before his death.
Wetumpka artist Don Sawyer said Lee was “part of the fabric of Wetumpka.”
“He was the local artist here,” Sawyer said. “He was here all the time. You saw him almost everyday painting windows and walls. He has had a tremendous impact on the entire area.”
Stubbs said Lee created the dinosaur and fireball on the side of the Frios building when she and her husband Troy owned the business and building.
“It is those unspoken warriors that do so much to change a community,” Stubbs said. “I love that he did something he was passionate about and proud of. He truly was one of a kind.”
Lee and Lanum were collaborating on their next project in Tallassee as Grumpy Dog is preparing to open a location there.
“He and I talked the night before he passed away,” Lanum said. “We talked at the shop and we had a plan. He was coming the next day to work on that.”
Now Lanum is unsure what he’ll do about artwork at the new location, but he will miss his friend more than his artwork.
“I’m devastated,” Lanum said.
Sawyer called Lee his “irreplaceable friend.”
“I’ll miss him — sure will,” Sawyer said. “He was a cornerstone of Wetumpka. We can’t replace Steve Lee.”