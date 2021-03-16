A single-vehicle crash that occurred at about 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, claimed the life of a Tallassee juvenile.
Another youth was driving the 2014 Chevrolet Impala, which left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. The juvenile who was a passenger in the vehicle succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crashed occurred on Friendship Road about 1 mile west of Tallassee, in Elmore County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.