A Tallassee resident has been charged with reckless murder in connection to a fatal wreck in February that claimed the life of a Tallassee teen.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division on Friday, April 16, arrested the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 8:55 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, resulting in the death of a Tallassee teen.
Anthony Reed Gann, 29, was arrested at about 11:18 a.m. in Elmore County for reckless murder upon completion of the investigation into the fatal crash. The teen killed was a passenger in the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Gann was driving when it left Upper River Road that evening and struck a tree.
Gann was transported to the Elmore County Jail without incident, with a bond set at $60,000.