Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper teens late tonight and continue into early Monday morning. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Prolonged sub-freezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures can result in hypothermia or frostbite. These conditions are life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&