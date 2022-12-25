The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating an accident that took the life of Jordan F. Brown, 19 of Tallassee.
ALEA said in a release Brown was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway in a single vehicle accident at approximately 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and struck a tree.
“Brown was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” ALEA said. “The crash occurred on East Fleahop Road, approximately three miles south of Eclectic.”
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.