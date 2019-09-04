Only a few tickets were left for the 29th annual Taste of Eclectic on Sept. 9 as of last week.
Taste of Eclectic will be serving up dishes from various restaurants at the Eclectic Warehouse.
Eclectic the Beautiful holds the annual fundraiser, which does projects for downtown Eclectic. President Carmen Winslett said projects include decorating for the holidays and helping the senior center and library.
“We sell 300 tickets and everybody who comes through gets a sample of it,” Winslett said.
Multiple restaurants from Eclectic, Tallassee, Wetumpka and one from Prattville will serve dishes.
“We got a couple cottage businesses coming and one of them is Sister Su Wafers and they do a cheese and crackers that’s to die for,” Winslett said. “We’ve got a new restaurant opening up in Eclectic called Simply Southern Café of Eclectic and they (opened) Sunday and they’re joining Taste of Eclectic too so I’m really excited to see what they have to offer. I have gotten an inside preview of some of the food they have and it’s absolutely outstanding.”
Winslett said people should attend since this is the group’s one big fundraiser.
“We just purchased new trash cans and smoker outposts to put around town to help clean it a bit instead of the 50-gallon drums that were out there,” Winslett said.
Tickets are pre-sale only and cost $10 per adult, $5 each for children 4 to 12 years old and 4 and under are free. To purchase a ticket, contact Winslett at 334-201-0092.
Taste of Eclectic will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Eclectic Warehouse on 45 Main St.