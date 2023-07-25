EXIT Realty Hometown is hosting a fundraiser to benefit Butterfly Bridge Children's Advocacy Center on Aug. 3.
Butterfly Bridge serves children of Elmore County who are going through tough times and EXIT owner Lori Lee said the realty company saw a chance to help out a good cause with the
At a corporate level, EXIT Realty has created a charity fund with monies coming from every real estate transaction across the country to match monies raised for local charities. Lee said locally her office hopes to raise $10,000 through ticket sales, a silent auction and donations. Any amount raised will be matched at the corporate level and donated to Butterfly Bridge.
Butterfly Bridge assistant director Emily Hutcheson said the organization is dependent on the generosity of others to serve children.
“Last year our agency saw a total of 304 children walk through our doors with allegations of abuse and neglect,” Hutcheson said. “We would not have been able to serve all those children and families if it weren’t for the amazing businesses, organizations, individuals and volunteers who help to support our mission each and every day.”
She said Butterfly Bridge offers a safe, child-friendly environment to children victimized by abuse or neglect as it carries out the mission to provide restoration and justice in their lives. There are three locations — in Elmore, Autauga and Chilton counties.
“Every day children victimized by abuse come to Butterfly Bridge where they find caring professionals and community partners who dedicate themselves to helping them through the nightmare of abuse and neglect,” Hutcheson said. “The center provides a friendly environment where children can safely tell their story and receive the support they need.”
Hutcheson said Butterfly Bridge works closely with local law enforcement, child protective services, therapists, caseworkers, interns, nurses and volunteers.
“We form a strong team able to handle the most difficult of situations,” Hutcheson said. “We work hand-in-hand with the district attorney’s office. Every day our team provides families security, support and the resources they need for restoration to some semblance of normal life.”
She said the Teal Town fundraiser is much appreciated.
“It is businesses like EXIT Realty Hometown who understand the need and reason why our agency exists and they will do anything they can to help give us to be the voice for those who need one the most,” Hutcheson said.
Lee said the Teal Town fundraiser is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Eclectic Warehouse. There will be a catered dinner and DJ. Tickets can be purchased and more information found by texting TEALTOWN to 85377.
Hutcheson said Butterfly Bridge is also hosting its 6th Annual Clay for Kids fundraiser on Aug. 18 at the Lower Wetumpka Shotgun Sports. The morning shoot is already full but space remains for the afternoon shoot at 1:30 p.m.
“The money raised from this event will go right back to our offices in Prattville and Wetumpka,” Hutcheson said. “We are still in need of teams, sponsors and volunteers to help make this event a success.”
More information on Butterfly Bridge’s Clay Shoot can be found online at clay4kids.swell.gives.