Wetumpka High School senior Amber Delreal credits the medical science teachers at Elmore County Technical Center as the reason she enjoys nursing.
“I love it,” she said. “We have some really good teachers. Mrs. (Lori) Higgins has taught us a lot.”
Delreal, who earned certifications in Basic Life Support (BLS) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and a certificate as a Certified Patient Care Technician (CPCT), has plans to go to Troy University and study to become a labor and delivery nurse.
According to Higgins, Delreal and many other medical science students are finding success during and after their time at ECTC.
“(Delreal) and some of our other students taught a CPR class this summer to school nurses,” Higgins said. “The students did an excellent job of teaching the class. Even the nurses commented that the students did a good job.”
According to Higgins, healthcare professionals must renew their CPR and BLS certifications every two years.
Amy Colquitt, school nurse at ECTC for the past three years, was hired by the tech center this year as a second medical science instructor due to the increased number of students in the program.
Higgins has 29 students taking the second-year medical sciences course. Colquitt has 78 students in the first-year course.
“Right now, we have just over 100 students,” Colquitt said. “We had over 130 at the beginning of the year.”
Higgins likened the program to nursing school in college.
“The ones that really are not interested get weeded out pretty quick,” Higgins said. “We always start with more than what we end up with by the end of the year.”
Colquitt said she is responsible for teaching foundations of health science the first semester and the second semester entails more hands-on learning.
“The first semester we cover the basics,” she said. “It is a lot of book work. We learn the basic body systems, health careers and such. The second semester we get into learning about first aid, emergency services, how to treat shock, stop bleeding and basic life support. The students are tired of book work by this point and are ready to do hands-on work, but they have to learn the basics first.”
Colquitt said she has enjoyed her initial year of teaching and is interested to see what the future holds for her students.
“It’s neat because this is not just a nursing field,” she said. “The program sends students out to physical therapy, medical billing, laboratory — there are just so many opportunities in the healthcare world.”
Higgins said the program opens students’ minds to the numerous occupational possibilities in healthcare.
“Most people only hear about doctors and nurses,” Higgins said. “Especially at the age of the students. They do not even know all these other fields exist.”
She said several medical science students are going to college for a variety of healthcare-related studies.
“I have a student who is going into research,” she said. “She’s already been accepted to UAB. Another student is going into immunology. The options are wide open.”
Higgins said one way the program prepares students for the work world is by requiring students to research a healthcare occupation.
“The project opens the eyes of the students after they realize how long it takes to go to college and how much money it costs to attain that degree,” Higgins said.
“Everybody comes in to the program wanting to be a doctor or a nurse. As they get exposed to all these careers and they research and know what it takes to become a specialist or a doctor many change their minds.”
She said the students are required to complete a senior portfolio that includes a resume, a cover letter, a thank you letter, a listing of community service hours, an application and a graded interview.