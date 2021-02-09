A wreck on Friday, Feb. 5, at about 8:55 p.m. claimed the life of a Tallassee teenager, according to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The teen died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Upper River Road about 5 miles north of Tallassee, in Elmore County.
The teen was a passenger of a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Anthony Reed Gann, 28, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The youth died from injuries following the crash and was pronounced dead.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.