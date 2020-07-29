As I settle into my second week as the bureau chief at The Wetumpka Herald, I’m already learning a lot about Wetumpka.
For instance, I’ve learned the lattes at River Perk are far better than anything I’ve ever tasted from a chain coffee shop and choosing between lunch at Coosa Cleaver or at Coaches Corner is the hardest decision I make almost every day.
Last week when I covered the announcement of the Fields at Seventeen Springs project in Millbrook, I learned those in influential positions in the county care more about advancing Elmore County as a whole rather than their individual interests.
Now that I’ve told you a little bit about what I’ve learned, here are few things about me. I’m married to my college sweetheart and we have one very energetic soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter.
I’m a native of Montgomery and I attended the University of Alabama where I earned a degree in journalism. And Monday marked the completion of my master’s degree in strategic communication from Troy University. Graduation here I come!
As the bureau chief of The Wetumpka Herald, I am charged with writing about all things that happen in Wetumpka and the surrounding areas. My goal is to write about topics that matter to the residents of Elmore County, so yes, that means I would love to write about your loved one’s 100th birthday celebration in addition to covering city council, county commission and school board meetings.
Consider this an open invitation to send me your story ideas. I can be reached at 334-350-3919 or briana.wilson@thewetumpkaherald.com.