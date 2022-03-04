The Guys of Wetumpka have been performing acts of community service for more than four decades.
The group tries to serve in a variety of ways mainly across Wetumpka and Elmore County.
“We were sitting around one day trying to think of a way to help the community,” Johnnie Daniel said. “This just came together. We focus on community service. We help out where we can.”
The group focuses on serving organizations connected to the Elmore County Training School and churches. They have helped with lawn care for the elderly, providing meals for families after a death, work at the Second Baptist Church and Easter egg hunts and Halloween carnivals for children. Winfred Wise said the group helps out with other events not organized by them.
“They were instrumental in the W.B. Doby historical marker that we did, they were ushers for us for that,” Wise said. “They were ushers for the Lucille Wise Scholarship banquet. The Wetumpka Black History program, they were ushers for us for that for three years in a row.”
Daniel said they have ventured beyond Elmore County to do some work, but try to keep it limited to Wetumpka and Elmore County. One reason is the group is small.
“We are a little smaller in number right now,” Daniel said. “We are down to nine. We have been as many as 15 to 17.”
Daniel said the group meets a couple times a month to plan out what they will do, but they are flexible.
“If a need arises we will meet,” Daniel said. “If we have the ability to do it, we try to do what we can.”