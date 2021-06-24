The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery hosted its first Tuesday with Kelly event at its new permanent home at 124 Company Street on June 15.
During the event, Wetumpka High School graduate Ataleese McNally was presented with the $1,000 Sylvia McConnell Scholarship Award. McNally boasts a 4.0 GPA and was involved in visual and performing arts. She was the assistant director of the WHS Theatre Guild and was a part of the school's art program. She plans to major in art and minor in business at Berea College in Kentucky.
After college, she hopes to use her business degree to help her open a gallery where she will sell her artwork.
The Sylvia McConnell Scholarship Award is not necessarily geared toward academic achievement. It is given annually to a senior who attends a high school in Elmore County, plans to study art in college and is passionate about pursuing art as a career.
The award is in honor of the late Sylvia McConnell of Wetumpka who was one of the founding board members of The Kelly and served the board as an officer for a number of years. She supported The Kelly by active participation in all its events and experiences, through sponsorships, exhibiting her art collection, purchasing art and volunteering as a docent.
As a career educator, education was near and dear to McConnell's heart. She was an educator for 37 years in Elmore County. Hundreds of graduates attribute her guidance and example as being the single factor that made the most difference in their high school careers.
After the scholarship award presentation, guest speaker Ricky Trione, a blind artist from Fairhope, shared with the audience his journey from being sighted and creating very realistic pen and ink artwork to be being blind and creating colorful, vibrant artwork.
As a boy, Trione's school teachers quickly recognized that he was a gifted artist, but his artwork was never in color -- always pen and ink. Later in life, two separate accidents took his vision in both eyes. The first occurred in 1993 while serving in the U.S. Army as a captain. A rock hit him in his left eye causing it to lose sight. After the accident, he was discharged from the military.
Seven years later, his car broke down on the interstate and he was standing on the side of the road when a tire blew out on an 18-wheeler and a piece of the tire from the truck struck him in his right eye. The blow knocked him out and caused him to lose sight in his right eye as well.
After becoming blind in both eyes, Trione turned to art, but he was no longer able to do pen and ink. It was then that he started painting in color. With the help of a fellow artist, he discovered that he could use his fingers to paint textured artwork.
"It took time," he said. "There were times when I wanted to give up and I probably wasn't a fun person to be around. I kept at it and I practiced. I had to learn that skill. I also learned that I can paint an object by feeling it. People started telling me that my work was really good and that encouraged me to keep going."
A lot of the art he now creates is inspired by his faith in God and scenery in Fairhope.
"The things that I grew up doing in Fairhope, I can see the images in my head," he said. "It's called the mind's eye."
Now, Trione spends his time creating art, visiting schools, hosting art camps and being a part of events that offer hope and inspiration. He said his mission is to use his art and his story to glorify and please God.
There was also a children's book written about Trione's journey. 'Art from the Heart: The Ricky Trione Story' was written by Karyn Tunks, illustrated by Nidhom, and features art by Trione. The book encourages kids to work hard to overcome their obstacles in life.
To learn more about Trione, go to RickyTrioneArt.com.