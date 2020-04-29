The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery is looking for artists to create and share art pieces inspired by COVID-19.
The online art contest, Treasure Hunt 2020, aims to depict through art what people have experienced while living through the global pandemic.
“I’m just hoping a lot of people will be interested in doing something since (the coronavirus) is fresh on everybody’s mind and everybody is worried about it,” project coorindator Carol Hickman said. “It might be something that will lift some spirits.”
The project is broken down into four themes — isolation, keeping busy, healing and reunion. Each theme has its own deadline.
She said the idea for the project was presented by Libby Christensen.
“She actually came up with the idea while we were talking about what we could do during this down time,” Hickman said. “We had a board meeting and Libby came up with the idea to have something that commemorates what we are all going through. She said the first theme should be isolation and the last one should be reunion. She and I together came up with the other two.”
Hickman said The Kelly was planning to have an exhibit in conjunction with Jasmine Hill Gardens in May. When that event was canceled they replaced it with Treasure Hunt.
Hickman said The Kelly held a monthly online exhibit in 2019.
“The program was a success but it was a little too much to ask of artists,” she said. “This year, we are going to have one every other month and that will give people plenty of time. Also, the artists probably do not have something that exists (that fits each theme). They’ll probably have to paint something.”
Hickman has some ideas for the isolation category but it’s still a work in progress.
“I’ve looked at a few photographs on Facebook of people in the hospital and asked if I could paint them,” she said. “I’ve been trying to think of what to paint for the four categories. I have not come up with all the ideas yet for all the categories.”
Hickman said she knows what she will paint for the activities theme.
“I’m a gardener and I’ve spent my time in the garden most days,” she said.
Submitted artwork may range from realism to abstraction and all media is welcome. Participating artists must be or become member artists of The Kelly.
All artists may submit three entries per theme and aart entered must be for sale. A 25% donation to The Kelly will be deducted from sales.
Winners will be chosen for each theme via public vote for the art that best depicts each subject. Votes may be cast by email sent to thekelly36092@gmail.com or Facebook post.
Entries for the first theme are due May 30 and may be emailed to thekelly36092@gmail.com or by mailing a jump drive to P.O. Box 641, Wetumpka, AL 36092.
All entries and winners will be featured in The Kelly’s monthly blog and its Facebook page. Visit www.thekelly.org to apply.