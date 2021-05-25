The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery hosted the grand opening of its new downtown Wetumpka facility at 124 Company Street on Friday, May 21.
Opening day featured the noon ribbon cutting followed by a reception that evening from 4-6 p.m.
As Mayor Jerry Willis prepared to cut the celebratory ribbon, he expressed his excitement about the gallery's opening.
"The arts is such an important part of a community and this gallery is a great addition to our city," he said. "I always knew they'd buy a place -- we just didn't know where. The Kelly has done a wonderful job with this and the interior is just beautiful."
The gallery currently features an exhibit called 'The Folks,' which features art by untrained artists. These are people who never received formal training and discovered and cultivated their own talent. The installation is on display until the end of August.
The Kelly's board president Belyn Richardson said the opening of the gallery wouldn't have been possible without board member Wayne Turner who supervised the renovation project, interior designers Lucie Wadsworth and Beth Coleman, Justin Edwards who helped the board navigate the legal process behind opening the gallery, Pete Powers Construction for renovating the space and Lowes and Russell Do It Center for donating supplies for the remodel.
"I also want to thank all of our sponsors and anyone who has helped us along the way," Richardson said.
The purchase of the 1,800-square-foot building was made possible through a $100,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. The renovations are being funded through a $20,594 donation from Wetumpka’s Wind Creek Casino and roughly $35,000 in funding from the federal government. The gallery intends to complete the project without accruing any debt. Renovations to the building began in October 2020.
The opening also served as the introduction of The Kelly's first hired employee, Jennifer Eifert, who works part-time as the curator. Eifert started out in August 2020 as an intern. She became a paid intern in February before becoming the curator in May.
Eifert said her ultimate goal is to make the gallery a "destination gallery where people travel from miles away to come here."
Richardson said hiring Eifert was one of the best decisions the board has made.
"It ranks up there above the building," Richardson said. "Hiring her is No. 1 and the building is No. 2 because we would not have this current exhibit if it wasn't for her."
Now that the gallery is open, Eifert said her focus will shift to adding children's programs and hopefully expanding the hours the gallery is open. Volunteers are need to help keep the gallery open during the times when Eifert is not working.
The gallery's current hours are Thursday and Friday from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-5 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Richardson at Belyn.r@gmail.com.