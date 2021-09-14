About 20 artists from throughout Alabama participated in Wetumpka's Plein Air Event from Sept. 9-11.

Hosted by the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery in collaboration with the Alabama Plein Air Artists, the event featured artists spanning from Huntsville to Mobile, and a few from Georgia, painting outside in the open air. The artists painted various scenes and buildings in the city and then later placed them for sale at the gallery. 

DSC_8821.jpg

Shellie Whitfield sits painting on Company Street. The Herald/Briana Wilson

Jennifer Eifert, curator at The Kelly, said the event served as another way to share art with the community.

"It gave people a chance to meet the artists, purchase artwork and watch as the artwork was being created," Eifert said.

The Kelly hosted a reception and a Wet Paint Sale that was open to the public on Friday, Sept. 10. On Saturday the painting and artwork sale continued until 3 p.m..

The Kelly is hosting a Plein Air Event September 9th - 11th.   The artists will then set up around town to paint Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday until 3:00. 