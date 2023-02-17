It’s no secret downtown Wetumpka is attractive and now another building is being renovated that will attract even more visitors to the downtown area.
The Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts has purchased a building on Hill Street and now the arts museum will be larger and have a view.
“This building is just working out great for us,” Kelly volunteer Tra Cosby said. “It will have an iconic view of the bridge, river and the churches.”
The building faces Hill Street and is next door to Coaches Corner. The building was originally built when there was little interest in seeing the river and the view the bluff offered. Now the view will be part of the gallery.
“One of our members had an idea you could put a window and get a view,” Cosby said. “But everyone wanted some kind of porch.”
Adding on a porch suspended over the bluff was cost prohibitive but the original building design saved the day.
“One of our members who had looked at the building had come up with the idea of just recessing the balcony in the existing building,” Cosby said. “The metal structure is here so there is nothing really structural to do this.”
Large windows surround the entrance to the balcony being constructed.
The current Kelly museum on Company Street is 1,800 square feet. The new Kelly will be 4,800 square feet. The extra space means more room and more to offer, according to The Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts Executive Director Jennifer Eifert.
“We can do more of everything and add some designated programs,” Eifert said. “It means we can add a designated children's area. We can add a designated museum shop. We have studios for artists. We can showcase more art. We can host events. We have this beautiful balcony overlooking the river.”
There will also be bathrooms accessible from outside for downtown Wetumpka events.
The move will be the fourth in the last 12 years. It started in the upstairs at the Wetumpka City Hall where it was displaced after the 2019 tornado to give the Wetumpka Police Department space. Then The Kelly moved to the Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce Building, followed by the current location on Company Street. But Eifert believes the move will just give The Kelly that much more attention.
“When we were at Bridge Street we might see five people a week,” Eifert said. “When we first moved to Company Street there was one Saturday we had more than 100 people in one day. The numbers have just been amazing.”
And more than just visitors have taken notice and especially the idea of the new building.
“We have been able to pull in some more well known artists,” Eifert said. “The State Arts Council has been by to see it and they are amazed at how much The Kelly has grown in the last couple of years. Everyone is excited to see what is to come.”
Cosby said the success of The Kelly is the work of staff and aided by other factors.
“There are a lot of things that have worked in our favor, not the least of which is Jennifer becoming our executive director,” Cosby said. “The resurgence of downtown Wetumpka, there are just a lot of things working collectively and as we step into a bigger space, not only are more artists interested in us, but more people are interested in being a part of The Kelly.”
Cosby said The Kelly’s current building was purchased with funds the board had available to it and renovated thanks greatly to a grant from Alabama Power Company.
Cosby is a retired banker and started volunteering at The Kelly a few years ago. Eifert has recruited Cosby to help with a capital campaign to fund the renovations of the new building.
“The Kelly, way before I got involved, has been frugal with their funds,” Cosby said. “We were able to purchase the [new] building debt free. That came with a sizable gift from one of our members. It comes from the seller taking our building [on Company Street] as part of the exchange and letting us stay in there until this building is finished.”
The renovations for the first phase of the new building will cost an estimated $300,000.
“First and foremost the capital campaign is to help us get in the building by renovating it debt free,” Cosby said. “We have a great membership. Once this started to manifest itself the members wanted to make gifts. That has helped us get this far. The capital campaign will help us finish it.”
Renovations have been under way and Cosby is hopeful the new building will open May 1.
Once The Kelly gets into the new building Cosby said Phase 2 could follow soon if the capital campaign allows the organization to stay debt free. Phase 2 would include a retaining wall on the back of the building to level up from the balcony to the vendors market to create an overlook. It would be used for The Kelly’s events and more.
“We envision a lot of weddings, birthdays, reunions taking place here,” Cosby said. “It is a very picturesque place.”
For those interested in supporting the cause, two open houses are scheduled to help others envision and understand the significance of the space. The first will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and the second will be from 9 to 11 a.m Thursday, March 2.
More information about The Kelly is available on the organization’s website at thekelly.org.