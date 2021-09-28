The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery invites residents near and far to visit the gallery for an opportunity to discover the art and history of Alabama’s native tribes.
The name of The Kelly's new exhibition is “Pokv-Hvcce,” which is a Creek Indian word meaning “a gathering at the river.” According to legend, The Dixie Art Colony was called “Poka Hutch.” The Creek Indian linguist in Atmore researched the name and discovered that it may be the English spelling of Pokv-Hvcce. The art colonists may have given the name due to their primitive living conditions while painting at the Dixie Art Colony on Lake Jordan.
The new exhibition features art, historic items and native handicrafts from the Alabama's Native American tribes. The new exhibit consists of pottery, arrowheads, period paintings, agricultural tools, weapons, beadwork, shoes and clothing artifacts from collections across the state. Some artifacts date back to at least 1,000 years ago, according to The Kelly's curator, Jennifer Eifert.
Eifert worked with the Alabama Council on Indian Affairs to help her obtain art work and artifacts for the exhibition. Some of the artifacts in the exhibit also come from Tuskegee University.
"I reached out to them and they reached out to the tribal leaders," Eifert said.
The exhibit also features biographical information on each of the tribes recognized by the state of Alabama. There are Creek, Cherokee, Choctaw and Shawnee tribes throughout the state.
"Alabama's native tribes are such an important part of our heritage," Eifert explained. "We wanted to explore their culture and history and make it available to the public."
During the course of the exhibit, Eifert will hosts classes for the Boy Scouts and the gallery is open to home school and school groups. Eifert said there will be activities on hand, such coloring pages and Native American inspired crafts, for children who visit the gallery.
The speaker at the gallery's upcoming Tuesday with Kelly on Oct. 3 will also focus on Native American history. The exhibit will be open until Nov. 22.