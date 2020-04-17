ADPH NOON Stats 0417

The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health has reached 4,456 in the state, an increase of 52 since the Thursday evening report.

As of noon today, 37,848 tests have been administered.

In the case characteristics information, the Alabama Department of Public Health now lists 594 has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elmore County is 54 as of Thursday evening. There are zero reported deaths in Elmore County.

There remains 160 confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County with seven deaths reported and four confirmed to have died from the illness.

Coosa County confirmed cases remain at 20 with one reported death.

Over in Lee County, there are now 294 confirmed cases of the virus with 12 reported deaths and eight deaths confirmed.

There are 142 reported deaths across the state, an increase of five since yesterday evening. The ADPH has clarified these two categories and will separate reported deaths and confirmed deaths due to the process it must go through in order to determine if a death was from COVID-19.

Jefferson County has reported the most positive COVID-19 tests at 634, with 22 reported deaths and 14 confirmed deaths.

Current cases in each county with their in-depth information as of 12:00 p.m. Friday are listed below:

Autauga County:

25 confirmed cases

362 total tests

2 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Baldwin County:

102 confirmed cases

1,300 total tests

2 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Barbour County:

14 confirmed cases

147 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Bibb County:

24 confirmed cases

239 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Blount County:

18 confirmed cases

207 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Bullock County:

8 confirmed cases

57 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Butler County:

11 confirmed cases

102 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Calhoun County:

63 confirmed cases

588 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Chambers County:

234 confirmed cases

692 total tests

11 reported deaths

9 died from illness

Cherokee County:

11 confirmed cases

86 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Chilton County:

37 confirmed cases

255 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Choctaw County:

13 confirmed cases

73 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Clarke County:

24 confirmed cases

210 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Clay County:

14 confirmed cases

104 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Cleburne County:

12 confirmed cases

47 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Coffee County:

50 confirmed cases

295 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Colbert County:

13 confirmed cases

398 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Conecuh County:

8 confirmed cases

72 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Coosa County:

20 confirmed cases

60 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Covington County:

19 confirmed cases

207 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Crenshaw County:

5 confirmed cases

163 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Cullman County:

42 confirmed cases

417 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Dale County:

14 confirmed cases

154 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Dallas County:

21 confirmed cases

250 total tests

2 reported deaths

2 died from illness

DeKalb County:

32 confirmed cases

306 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Elmore County:

54 confirmed cases

722 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Escambia County:

12 confirmed cases

212 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Etowah County:

87 confirmed cases

605 total tests

8 reported deaths

6 died from illness

Fayette County:

4 confirmed cases

153 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Franklin County:

17 confirmed cases

225 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Geneva County:

2 confirmed cases

87 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Greene County:

22 confirmed cases

68 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Hale County:

22 confirmed cases

125 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Henry County:

15 confirmed cases

100 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Houston County:

58 confirmed cases

460 total tests

3 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Jackson County:

32 confirmed cases

225 total tests

2 reported deaths

2 died from illness

Jefferson County:

634 confirmed cases

6,865 total tests

22 reported deaths

14 died from illness

Lamar County:

7 confirmed cases

123 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lauderdale County:

22 confirmed cases

753 total tests

4 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Lawrence County:

8 confirmed cases

192 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lee County:

294 confirmed cases

1,839 total tests

12 reported deaths

8 died from illness

Limestone County:

38 confirmed cases

643 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lowndes County:

25 confirmed cases

85 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Macon County:

24 confirmed cases

169 total tests

2 reported deaths

2 died from illness

Madison County:

198 confirmed cases

2,111 total tests

4 reported deaths

4 died from illness

Marengo County:

24 confirmed cases

251 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Marion County:

60 confirmed cases

451 total tests

4 reported deaths

3 died from illness

Marshall County:

117 confirmed cases

607 total tests

2 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Mobile County:

594 confirmed cases

3,172 total tests

23 reported deaths

12 died from illness

Monroe County:

7 confirmed cases

111 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Montgomery County:

201 confirmed cases

1,610 total tests

5 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Morgan County:

44 confirmed cases

544 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Perry County:

8 confirmed cases

83 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Pickens County:

30 confirmed cases

204 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Pike County:

28 confirmed cases

310 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Randolph County:

47 confirmed cases

143 total tests

4 reported deaths

3 died from illness

Russell County:

35 confirmed cases

263 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

St. Clair County:

49 confirmed cases

472 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Shelby County:

242 confirmed cases

1,776 total tests

7 reported deaths

5 died from illness

Sumter County:

31 confirmed cases

93 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Talladega County:

40 confirmed cases

581 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Tallapoosa County:

160 confirmed cases

519 total tests

7 reported deaths

4 died from illness

Tuscaloosa County:

132 confirmed cases

2,046 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Walker County:

84 confirmed cases

464 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Washington County:

13 confirmed cases

77 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Wilcox County:

40 confirmed cases

117 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Winston County:

9 confirmed cases

211 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

