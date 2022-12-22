Visitors coming to Wetumpka can now stay downtown.
The Lofts at Bridge and Hill now have seven rooms open at the corner of Bridge and Hill streets with a restaurant space to be built out. According to co-owner Webb Smith everyone is already loving it.
“We have been taking guests for about two months,” Smith said. “We haven’t even advertised yet. They have been leaving great reviews. We have been very blessed.”
The Lofts have two rooms with balconies overlooking Main Street. One room has a kitchenette and the other has a full kitchen with a separate sleeping area. Upstairs features four more rooms and there is an ADA complaint room downstairs opening onto Bridge Street.
“We have had a corporation come in to stay for a retreat,” Smith said. “They used the large suite as their meeting area.”
Downstairs also features a restaurant space that Smith hopes will be built out soon.
“We had a letter of intent with some people for six months,” Smith said. “It fell through. We now have a letter of intent from some other people. I believe they will be here.”
The building had been donated to the City of Wetumpka before it was purchased by Smith and others for The Lofts at Bridge and Main.
“We bought it with the understanding that we would use the downstairs for a restaurant,” Smith said. “We were going to do loft apartments. Then we decided to turn them into AirBnBs. The city has been great. They have worked with us.”
The build out took about a year and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed a few things.
“We stayed focused,” Smith said. “Everything in this building except the walls is brand new. All the plumbing, HVAC, roof, it’s all new.”
Smith said everyone has been impressed with how the project has turned out.
“We really like it,” Smith said. “We have had a lot of good responses.”