Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 5 to 12 will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures as low as 10 to 15 will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures remain below freezing from late Thursday night until at least midday Sunday. Far northern portions of Central Alabama may remain below freezing until Monday. * WHERE...All of central Alabama. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia or frostbite and become life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&