The Penguins are back in Wetumpka.
After more than two years off the stage, The Penguin Project returns to the stage of the Wetumpka Depot Players with the cabaret ‘Don’t Stop Believing.’
Wetumpka Depot Players artistic director Kristy Meanor said the penguins are ecstatic to return to the stage.
“This is their first entry back into production since the pandemic shut us down,” Meanor said. “We are really excited they are back. They are ready to put together a whole evening of song and dance and just fabulous music.”
The last production the penguins performed for the public was ‘Annie.’ They were in rehearsals for ‘High School Musical’ more than two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic halted everything.
“They have been over the moon to be back,” Meanor said. “They were so excited for ‘High School Musical’ when it got shot down. The last thing they really did was ‘Annie’ and they did a phenomenal job with that.”
To help ease the penguins back into the routine, Meanor said organizers just pulled together something easy and fun before cranking things back up big time.
“What we decided to do when we came back from the pandemic, was we were going to do a little soft opening with the cabaret,” Meanor said. “They have been rehearsing songs from some of their favorite Broadway musicals. Then in January they will hit it hard again and start working on ‘High School Musical.’”
Meanor said The Penguin Project is the brainchild of a developmental pediatrician.
“He had a love of theater and a big population of special needs kids in his practice,” Meanor said. “He put together this penguin project program to give special needs individuals an opportunity to take part in a theater experience because he knew it would help them grow self confidence and self esteem.”
Meanor said the penguin project is just as important to others involved in the project as the penguins.
“The concept is that the special needs artists are front and center,” Meanor said. “They are the stars of the show and they are paired with a non-disabled peer mentor who helps them along the way if they need help with any kind of movement or remembering lines. The peer mentor and the special needs artist work together to create this performance.”
Meanor said the performance is important but what happens behind the curtains is where the real magic of the program occurs.
“What is really important is the relationships that are built during the rehearsals,” Meanor said. “It teaches empathy for the non-disabled peer mentor. It teaches them patience and tolerance for people who may have different needs than them. It’s truly a beautiful program and one we find so important.”
Showtimes for The Penguin Project at the Wetumpka Depot Players are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.