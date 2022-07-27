The Wetumpka Depot Players are putting their own spin on a magical production of Charlotte’s Web, August 4-7. Based on E. B. White’s beloved novel, the play is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Depot artistic director, Kristy Meanor.
“Named "the best American children's book of the past two hundred years," by the Children's Literature Association, Charlotte’s Web holds a special place in the hearts of many young readers. It certainly was one of my treasured early reading memories, “ said Meanor. “This adaptation is just perfect in conveying the same story that White crafted. “
“As we start a new school year, Charlotte is a fantastic way to celebrate a love of reading,” said Jeff Langham, Depot Board President and narrator for the production. “The production is also a beautiful reminder that the friendship and loyalty found in the play’s barnyard should carry over to the school setting.”
The multigenerational cast features all the familiar characters that audiences 4-94 will enjoy. The play has a running time of 90 minutes and concessions will be sold pre show and at intermission.
The theatre is located at 300 S Main St in historic Downtown Wetumpka. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at wetumpkadepot.com