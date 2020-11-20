On Tuesday around 1 pm, Millbrook police officers responded to 2840 Main Street, a Marathon gas station, in regard to a reported robbery. Upon arrival, officers determined that a theft had occurred.
A robbery occurs when something is taken from a person using force, or the threat of force. A theft occurs when a person takes someone else’s property without their consent.
The victim clerk stated that a one male entered the business and made a purchase. The offender diverted the clerk’s attention by requesting an additional item, at which point he grabbed the cash register and attempted to exit the store.
The cash register was attached to a power cord, which caused the register to fall to the floor. The offender fled the store with an undetermined amount of money. He was last seen leaving the business traveling southbound in a grey four-door sedan. The scene was turned over to the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
Officers at the scene were able to broadcast a detailed description of the offender and suspect vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies. Montgomery police officers made contact with the offender and the suspect vehicle at a Montgomery residence.
The suspect is 17 years old and was taken into custody without incident. He will not be identified by name or photo because of his youthful offender status.
It was later determined that the juvenile offender was wanted by the Montgomery Police Department for several outstanding felony charges and that the vehicle that he was in possession of had been reported stolen in Montgomery.
The offender was transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility and will be charged with third-degree theft of property upon his release from Montgomery’s charges.
“This is an example of outstanding police work and great cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the River Region,” said Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. “Our patrol officers had a great initial response to the scene and surrounding areas when the call was dispatched. Once the initial officer arrived on scene, he was able to obtain a great description of both the offender and the suspect vehicle, as well as a direction of travel. That information was quickly disseminated to law enforcement agencies in our surrounding area. Our Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene to process and collect physical evidence. With-in the hour the Montgomery Police Department was able to locate and detain the subject, who was wanted by Montgomery police on several outstanding felony charges. We appreciate the Montgomery Police Department’s assistance in this case. I hope this will serve as an example to the criminal element that just because you leave the scene doesn’t mean that you will not be apprehended. Law enforcement agencies in the River Region work very well together. Just because you cross a jurisdictional boundary doesn’t mean that you can’t be reached. We work together very well and we all have the same mission. The offender goes to jail and we really don’t mind whose jail they go to first.”