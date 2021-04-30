Three men have been arrested in connection with an April 19 shooting that took place on Dan Drive in Millbrook.
On the day of the shooting, Millbrook police officers responded to the 90 block of Dan Drive at about 11:20 p.m. in regard to multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Dustyn Driver, a Millbrook resident, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Driver was transported to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, where he was in critical, but stable condition.
In the days following the shooting, Millbrook detectives identified and arrested three suspects. On Thursday, April 22, Millbrook detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Isaac Travon Howard, a 23 year-old Montgomery resident, for attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and four counts of reckless endangerment.
On Tuesday, April 27, ALEA Troopers located Howard in Greenville where he was taken into custody on warrants obtained by the Millbrook Police Department. At the time of his arrest, Howard was found to be in possession of about half a pound of marijuana and a quantity of prescription medication. He was placed in the Butler County Jail on charges of first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Upon his release from Butler County Jail, Howard will be placed under arrest on the warrants obtained by the Millbrook Police Department.
Also on April 27, Millbrook detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Zackary K. Scott, a 19 year-old Montgomery resident, for attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and four counts of reckless endangerment. He was arrested the same day by Millbrook detectives, in conjunction with the Greenville Police, on Water Street in Greenville. Scott was transported to Millbrook for processing and later placed in the Elmore County Jail.
The next day, Wednesday, April 28, Millbrook Police obtained warrants on Christopher Deandre Martin, a 21-year-old Greenville resident, for attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and reckless endangerment. Martin turned himself in at the Elmore County Jail on Thursday and was held until officers from the Millbrook Police Department served his warrants. He was formally charged and placed in the Elmore County Jail without incident.
Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said Martin was the third and final suspect wanted in connection with this case.
In this case, Howard, Scott and Martin are alleged to have fired multiple rounds at two people, critically injuring one. An adjacent residence was stuck multiple times by stray bullets.
“That residence was occupied by children and their mother,” Johnson said. “But for the grace of God, we could have had multiple victims and possible loss of life with children as victims. This is unacceptable and will not be allowed to occur in this city unchecked. As a police department, we refuse to accept this senseless and reckless violence becoming commonplace in our city.”
Johnson commended Millbrook’s Criminal Investigations Unit on a job well done and thanked ALEA and the Greenville Police Department for their “invaluable assistance.”
“Individuals that commit this type of violence, with no regard for the lives of others, have no business on our streets,” Johnson said. “I’m sick and tired of individuals who think they can come into our city, commit these violent acts and then run down the interstate to avoid being apprehended. Our detectives and police officers take pride in our city and they are professional law enforcement officers who take their job protecting this city and our citizens seriously. We’ve developed outstanding working relationships with law enforcement agencies in our surrounding area and we work very well with our law enforcement partners to locate and apprehend offenders that commit these offenses. You can run, but just know that there will be a knock on the door or blue lights behind you in the near future.”
Johnson also noted that the city is experiencing an increase in gun violence.
“We’ve worked a homicide and several shootings in just the past few months,” he said. “Unfortunately, we live in a society where people are quick to result to violence and entirely too often that involves the reckless use of a firearm. While I’m a huge proponent of the Second Amendment and support the United States Constitution as written, I also believe that when people use firearms to settle a dispute and someone ends up seriously injured or a life is lost, the person responsible must be held accountable. Unless someone is defending their life or the life of another human being, there is no excuse to shoot someone.”