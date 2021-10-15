According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, three juvenile who ranaway from the Boys and Girls Ranch campus in Camphill on Tuesday, Oct. 12, have been located.
Tallapoosa County Investigators advised that 14-year-old Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 16-year-old Sarah Jane Bertucco, and 16-year-old Johnny Eugene Johnson were located in Oxford, Alabama, by the Oxford Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 14.
All were recovered safely without injuries and returned to their appropriate guardians.
The unknown male driver of the white vehicle the three runaways left with on Wednesday, Oct. 13, was also identified. He was identified as a juvenile runaway from Attalla. He was taken into custody for assault 1st degree and criminal mischief. His arrest was separate from the recovery of the three runaways from Tallapoosa County. He was turned over to a Coosa County Juvenile Officer.
No other details were released at this time.