Anyone who has lived in Elmore County for a few years is likely familiar with the area’s Mardi Gras parades that take place during carnival season.
While the day of a Mardi Gras parade is filled with fun and celebration, the planning that goes behind constructing and decorating a Mardi Gras parade float takes time, effort and materials.
In the case of the Millbrook Revelers, it is an all-hands on deck affair to ensure the krewe’s floats, four in all for 2020, are worthy of rolling down the streets of Millbrook.
Members of the Millbrook Revelers meet the Thursday night before the annual parade to decorate the floats, three of which are constructed out of old cotton trailers.
The krewe added a forth float — its first double-decker — to its lineup for 2020.
“This will be the first time we have used it,” Millbrook Revelers publicity chair Becky Adams said. “This is what we do on Thursday night before the parade. Everyone pitches in and helps decorate. They’ve been working on decorations for a couple of months.”
Adams said many of the floats’ decorations are handmade from wood that is cut out into shapes such as masks and fleur-de-lis painted and affixed to the floats.
While the star of the parade is usually the float carrying the parade’s king and queen, this year the krewe is most proud of its new two-level float, according to member Wayne Allen.
“This is our newest float,” he said. “It’s a 40-foot cotton wagon. We take the trailers and strip it down to the bare corners.”
Allen said the new float will hold up to 75 people.
“We have two 40-foot floats, a 36-foot float and a float for the king and queen,” he said. “We are looking at throwing everything from Moon Pies, beads, stuffed animals, candy — you name it, we’ll throw everything but the kitchen sink.”
While the Mardi Gras parade is considered a major public event in Millbrook, member Bill Roberts said the idea came about to simply have a Mardi Gras ball in 2005.
“That’s really why we started, literally and figuratively,” he said. “We had some much fun, one of our members said we should have a parade next year. The year after that, we added vendors in the park. Today, we get around 14,000 to 15,000 people coming into Millbrook to watch the parade.”
Roberts said the organization’s floats have evolved from one 8-foot trailer to four large floats today.
“We decided we needed our own float after decorating that 8-foot trailer,” he said. “With the work of everyone involved, we’ve manufactured three cotton trailers into floats. It’s hard work, but it’s fun.”
Roberts said over 70 different groups were expected to participate in the 2020 Mardi Gras parade that was held this past Saturday.
While the parade continues to enjoy success, Roberts said it was a challenge to convince organizations in the area as to what the group was wanting to do.
“When we first started the words Mardi Gras in this area were taboo,” he said. “Gradually, the clubs and churches are evolving into understanding what we are trying to do — having family fun.
He said the annual Mardi Gras parade is geared toward families.
“Not only do we have fun, but the people who come out have fun,” he said. “We are strictly a family affair. We do not allow alcohol on the floats or in the park.”