Elmore County valedictorian Pierson Lett believes he and his 119 fellow classmates know a thing or two about conquering challenges.
“We were born (during the year of) 9/11 and we started school during a recession and now we are graduating during a pandemic,” Lett said. “We know how to overcome tragedy and face trauma probably better than a lot of classes in recent years.”
Most graduating seniors were born in the months following that horrific day in September 2001.
By kindergarten, some students’ parents faced challenges with a shrinking economy.
Now, the Class of 2020 faces somewhat of an uncertain future.
Salutatorian Taylor Atkinson has plans to attend Auburn University in the fall and major in accounting but he is not certain if he can move to campus.
“At this rate, I don’t know if we will stay on campus or if I’ll have to go to school from home,” Atkinson said.
Lett is planning on also attending Auburn University this fall where he will major in history to become a teacher of the subject.
He said if a move to campus this fall is in the cards he will miss the small-town vibe of Eclectic.
“I like knowing everyone’s name,” Lett said. “Just knowing everyone in the community and the family feel of being personally invested in everyone’s lives.”
Atkinson echoed Lett’s sentiments.
“Even though we could not see each other the past few months, we still had those personal connections,” Atkinson said. “We would still call each other and text each other. It was distanced but it made us stronger and really highlighted that we really wanted to hang out together.”
As for earning the school’s top academic titles, Lett said it goes back to the community.
“It took a large support system,” Lett said. “I appreciate all the teachers through my 13 years in Eclectic. They pushed me to become better and learn more.”
Atkinson said his supporters were a huge part of his success as well. “The support system I had was great,” he said. “My parents always pushed me do to my best. I’m a people pleaser and I didn’t want to disappoint them.”
ECHS principal Wes Rogers said the school’s top two students deserve the recognition.
“Both are amazing young men,” Rogers said. “They are true leaders on campus and unique in their own way.”
As for Rogers’ outlook for the Class of 2021, he is optimistic the students will be back on campus soon.
“It may have to be a new normal next year,” he said. “I think we will bring our athletes back June 1 and I hope that is a sign we will be able to start school on time in early August. Now, it’s just a wait and see.”