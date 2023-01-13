Elmore County was spared in terms of bodily harm from Thursday’s tornado, but it still left a path of destruction that residents of Lightwood and Titus will be dealing with for months.
The tornado left at least seven dead in Autauga County before crossing into Elmore County.
“There is widespread from the Autauga County line in the Lightwood Community all the way through Lake Jordan to the Coosa and Tallapoosa county lines,” Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett said. “There are numerous homes with major damage.”
Barnett said one person in Elmore County was reported to have a minor injury and transported to a hospital.
Many residents were not home as the tornado passed through just after 1 p.m., but many quickly returned home to pick up what they could. In Lightwood one mobile home was rolled from its moorings about 100 yards. Residents along with friends and family were trying to salvage what they could as the children waited in daycare.
Another home was total demolished on its foundation and again friends and family were helping to salvage what belongings they could.
As of Friday morning, Barnett said Lightwood Road from Fern Road to Coosa River Road is closed due to power lines being down.
“All other roads are ‘passable,’” Barnett said. “Some are only one lane.”
With work to clear roads and reestablish utilities, Barnett said those without a purpose need to stay away so work can more easily be completed.
“We ask all sightseers to stay away,” Barnett said. “All people wanting to help need to let the first responders and utility workers get roads cleared and power established before flooding the areas.”
Barnett said a Lightwood church was operating as a shelter for several families in the area. The Wetumpka Civic Center opened Thursday night as a shelter as well.
Social media is flooded with offers of shelter not only for affected families but for animals as well. Some posts are offering up spare bedrooms and RVs. Others are offering fenced in property and barns.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Thursday afternoon for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa counties.
“As severe weather continues impacting the state, I urge all Alabamians in its path to stay weather aware and to be safe,” Ivey said. “We have already seen parts of the state rattled by this severe weather system, which is why I have issued a state of emergency for six of our counties that were in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath. I – along with my partners at the Alabama EMA – will continue monitoring to determine if an expanded state of emergency is needed. I am ready to be a helping hand to local officials. Please continue using caution.”
As of 10 a.m. Friday Central Alabama Electric Cooperative was reporting 774 Elmore County customers without power and 211 in Coosa County. Alabama Power was reporting 2,900 Elmore County without power primarily affecting communities of Holtville and Elmore and those farther to the northeast to Lake Martin (Eclectic, Central, Equality). Other outages in Elmore County are located south of Tallassee.
Alabama Power additional linemen and crews arrived overnight to help continue to restore electricity to the area.