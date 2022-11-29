The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Tallapoosa County and Elmore County until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The threats anticipated with the incoming storm system are tornadoes, hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties were placed in an increased severe weather risk Tuesday, Nov. 29 when the NWS issued a slight risk, a level two out of five risk category. Monday afternoon, the area was issued only a marginal risk, a level one out of five risk category.
The NWS urged residents to ensure they have a reliable way of receiving tornado warnings, such as NOAA weather radio. Another popular and reliable way of receiving emergency information is through wireless emergency alerts (WEA) being enabled on cell phones. WEA sends loud notifications in the event of a tornado warning being issued in the area.