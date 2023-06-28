Tourism can provide the City of Wetumpka tax revenue without the cost of services residents, businesses and industry require.
Visitors have been flocking to the riverside town for years but without enough hotel rooms, Wetumpka is likely losing big money. The Wetumpka City Council approved hiring Stamp Idea Group and Yellow House Publishing to help develop a plan to market the area to tourists and recruit hotels. Stamp’s David Allred led a discussion to help cultivate a plan for moving towards a tourism entity or destination management organization in Wetumpka.
“[Wetumpka is] missing out on a lot of revenue,” Allred said. “Statistically, overnight visitors spend four times what a day tripper will spend.”
Those are funds spent by overnight guests in local businesses and restaurants. But without adequate hotel rooms, the city is missing out on collection of lodging tax — a fee Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said equates to 12% of the room rate.
“You have to think about tourism as economic development,” Allred said. “It is clean money. You don’t have to provide all those services but you get the tax benefits.”
The lodging tax revenue equates to big money. Allred gave an example of an 80-room hotel operating at 60% occupancy. He said with an average daily room rate of $100 it would generate nearly $200,000 per year in tax money. Allred said if an average of two people stay in a room each night at 60% occupancy would bring about 35,000 people to town per year.
Allred said it is imperative for Wetumpka to develop its tourism plan and entity to draw more visitors and more hotels.
Stamp Idea and Yellow House Publishing’s Jenny Stubbs started working together on a plan for Wetumpka weeks ago. The first step was identifying what Wetumpka has to offer to tourists. By identifying “attractors” Allred said audiences who are interested in what Wetumpka has to offer can be developed.
“We want to reach these target audiences in order to foster a healthy tourism ecosystem,” Allred said. “It feeds itself. If there are no attractors, nobody is going to stay at the hotel and they will go out of business. We are working on the attractors and the kinds of people we think we can attract.”
What does Wetumpka have to offer tourists?
Allred believes Wetumpka has several niches. One many residents will recognize is outdoor activities but another is developing. Allred said it is evident on several downtown Wetumpka storefronts and new location of the Kelly Fitzgerald Center for the Arts — self-taught Southern Art.
“We can’t say we are a great community for art,” Allred said. “Every community has art. We need to look at the art we have and figure how to categorize it so a visitor understands if they come to Wetumpka they can see a large collection of self-taught Southern artists.”
Allred said promoting art is already happening in Wetumpka.
“It is celebrated,” Allred said. “It is cool to me because it is all very compact. If you have a self taught Southern art walk or trail you can do it downtown. You have a good collection already going.”
Other “attractors” Allred said Wetumpka could own and promote geology and prehistoric history; and outdoor activities to include the Coosa River, birding, hiking and mountain biking. But there is more.
“The Beautiful Table Settings is an attractor,” Allred said. “The theater is an attractor. Think outside the box about what will get people to stay here.”
Allred sees the Wetumpka Impact Crater as a very unique “attractor” even though it is difficult to see. He was recently on the balcony of the new Kelly Fitzgerald Center for the Arts overlooking the rocks in the Coosa River. Stubbs explained to Allred how the crater was formed and the rocks he saw were part of the formation. He quickly thought of a Pokemon Go-like app based on location.
“You can’t really see the crater,” Allred said. “Build an app that only works when you are in Wetumpka. When you open it up, you can look around in virtual reality and see what Wetumpka looked like when it was a crater. You even layer in dinosaurs.”
Allred said the app is likely to appeal to a tourism segment separate from art but the point is to diversify some. The app would be expensive and require creativeness through partnerships to create.
The key to overnight stays is curation
Encouraging tourists to stay overnight on a regular basis will require businesses and entities to work together.
Allred used performances at the Wetumpka Depot as a chance to capture visitors for overnight stays in hotels and Airbnbs as an example. Allred said the average evening Depot performance ended at 10 p.m.
“They need to let businesses know that so they can stay open later,” Allred said. “Then the Depot needs to let the audience know what businesses are staying open late. They might go have a glass of wine.”
Businesses working together to capture tourists for longer periods of time especially in the evening can lead to more overnight stays.
Curation on a small scale can recruit overnight stays too. Allred said local businesses can help by scheduling what he calls the 8 a.m. meeting for out of town customers or vendors. He said those traveling more than about two hours will greatly consider coming to town the night before, stay in a hotel and eat out.
Next steps
Allred and Stubbs said many of the parts of the tourism puzzle are already in place for Wetumpka.
“Look at what you got and leverage it — lift it up and share it with other people,” Allred said. “You don’t have to create something new, use what you have around you to bring in visitors.”
Stubbs said the groundwork for multiple “attractors” has been laid over decades but it also is ever changing.
“Our amenities continue to evolve,” Stubbs said. “We need to identify those resources and landmarks so we can tell those stories and structure it in a way to captivate the audience.”
Stubbs said the current plan being developed is the beginnings of a DMO.
“This DMO will essentially involve all the different tourism organizations that are already concentrating on their expertise but bringing them all together through curation,” Stubbs said.
More overnight stays will require more hotel rooms which the city is already recruiting. The Wetumpka City Council recently approved a study in hopes of getting a Cobblestone hotel property.
Allred said a Wetumpka tourism website needs to be developed. He also believes digital marketing would be successful especially when applied to other markets advertising what Wetumpka has to offer.
“Montgomery has built physical attractions,” Allred said. “Wetumpka can run digital advertising to each one of those attractions and say come 30 minutes north and see an entire community of Southern art. You can exploit people that are already in the area to come discover what you already have to offer.”
Allred suggested a similar approach for community theater. He said with the quality of productions at the Wetumpka Depot, digital marketing would get Wetumpka in front of theater audiences nationwide by geofencing selected theaters.
Allred also likes incremental tourism by working to get tour buses to stop for overnight stays with 40 passengers aboard. He said one to two buses stopping overnight or even for lunch would make an impact on tax revenue.
“Y’all can handle 40 people at a time,” Allred said. “A lot of the restaurants here can handle 40 people.”
He said Wetumpka has the ability to host only a few of the people attending large events.
“You can’t handle 10,000 people,” Allred said. “They come, spend some money and leave. Spread the load across the year. Let’s not focus on two events a year.”
Wetumpka doesn’t collect the “clean money” on big events because of the lack of rooms.
Wetumpka residents play a role in promoting tourism. Allred said many residents will have friends and relatives visit. But residents don’t often know what their town has to offer. Allred suggested residents act like a visitor at times.
“It might help to stay in a hotel and walk to town to dine out and shop,” Allred said. “You will figure out we need a sidewalk or crosswalk. It is things you don’t think about because you are not a visitor.”
Another easy step is simply approaching strangers on the sidewalk and engaging in conversation. Allred said a visitor who has two such encounters will report to friends, family and social media he or she just visited the most friendly town around.
“A place where people want to visit is a place where people want to live,”Allred said. “A place where people want to live is a place where people want to visit. Wetumpka has already done a lot through the downtown redevelopment, and HGTV did a lot. All these things you have done for the community to make your quality of life better also makes for a better visitor experience.”