The Eclectic Town Council, Mayor Gary Davenport and members of the Eclectic Youth Baseball Organization met at Eclectic Town Hall on Thursday, July 15, to discuss several points of contention that have boiled over in recent months.
Mayor Gary Davenport said the purpose of the meeting was to begin negotiating a new contract with EYBO. The most recent contract was signed in 2015, but earlier this spring the Town Council terminated its lease agreement with EYBO citing that the organization was not able to pay its portion of the bills associated with Aaron Park, which is owned by the Town of Eclectic.
Davenport clarified that the town is not looking for youth leagues to replace the EYBO. He said he’d like to come to an agreement with the organization that’s fair for both parties.
"This is Eclectic," he said. "Our park should be used by our ball league. We need to come up with a new agreement that we can all agree on."
Davenport said the town and various EYBO members have been meeting sporadically over the past two years trying to work out the specifics of a new lease agreement for EYBO’s use of Aaron Park during ball season.
However, the town’s termination of EYBO’s lease agreement triggered a breakdown in communication between the two entities. EYBO board members expressed their dismay with the situation and the lease negotiations temporarily came to a halt.
The goal of the Thursday meeting was to bring the two sides back together in an effort to reopen the lines of communication. But before that happened, both parties expressed their grievances.
Mayor Gary Davenport stated that the organization owes the town money for unpaid power bills and for covering its portion of the new ballpark lights that were installed about two years ago. According to the 2015 agreement, EYBO is responsible for paying 25 percent of the power bills during ball season months.
“When the new lights went in, we didn’t realize the three power sources were combined into one and we’re paying all of it,” Davenport said. “It took us two years to realize that.”
Davenport also said previous EYBO board members agreed to pay $25,000 toward the cost of installing new lights. He said $5,000 was paid but no other payments were received once the new and current board members assumed their roles.
Throughout several years, Davenport said the town has paid roughly $200,000 for various projects to help maintain the park.
EYBO board president Ryan Brown said the town reached out to him about the situation sometime last year. Brown and Kim Reinert, EYBO treasurer since 2016, said the organization has not received a power bill for several billing cycles.
“We haven’t gotten any power bills,” Reinert said. “It came as a shock to us after not getting a power bill for several billing cycles, to then get a bill for thousands of dollars. There’s no way that we could pay that all at once.”
EYBO members voiced that it’s not reasonable for the town to expect them to pay portions of power bills that they’ve never seen. EYBO members stated that it’s the responsibility of the town to ensure that the EYBO receives a copy of each power bill and an invoice about how much is owed toward it. Town leaders agreed saying that it was an oversight on their part.
However, EYBO agreed to pay their portion of the power bills once the town provides them with copies of the bills.
As for the $25,000 toward the new lights at the park, Brown and Reinert said they were completely unaware of the agreement and felt that EYBO shouldn’t be held responsible for paying the remaining $20,000 balance.
“Between 2018 and 2019, more than $25,000 was spent on upkeep and maintenance at the park,” Brown said. “Shouldn’t that count for something?”
Davenport agreed to not to hold EYBO responsible for the remaining $20,000 balance.
Brown pointed out that EYBO has footed the bill for several maintenance and upkeep projects at the park. Every year, EYBO hosts a cleanup day and coaches, parents and other volunteers show up at the park with heir personal tools and equipment in-hand, ready to make much-needed repairs. EYBO parents pointed out that Davenport and the Town Council have been absent from those cleanup days. EYBO feels the town has not done it’s part to keep the facility looking nice and in working order.
Although the town has funded maintenance projects in the past, EYBO members said the park is still in need of several repairs. They pointed out that the girls bathroom is out of order and the bleachers and press box are unsafe. They requested improvements to the board room, concessions, press box, bathrooms and bleachers.
“It’s just very tiring for all of us,” said parent Abby Traylor, who’s husband also coaches a team. “We’re expected to do upkeep and maintenance and the guys still have to go out there and coach the teams. All of this is on top of their regular jobs.”
As the meeting neared the end of its allotted two-hour time frame, council member Stephanie Stepney redirected the meeting.
“We all have the same goal in mind, but we need to figure out a way to work together,” Stepney said.
Progress was made by the end of the meeting – namely in regard to maintenance responsibilities. EYBO will be responsible for cutting all of the grass during ball season and the town will cut all of the grass in the off-season.
It was also agreed that the town will be responsible for maintaining all permanent building structures and the fencing. EYBO will be responsible for keeping up the actual ball fields, like lining the fields and purchasing the needed materials to prepare the fields for playing. Maintenance forms will be created so that EYBO can notify the town of needed repairs. Agreements were also made regarding garbage/waste dumpsters at the park.
The town and EYBO still needs to agree on how the power and water bills will be paid moving forward.
By the end of the meeting, Stepney said she had a change of heart and would be in favor of EYBO not having to pay a percentage of the power bill. EYBO members pointed out that leagues in other cities are not required to help pay power or water bills for use of their city's park.
Assistant Town Clerk Shannon Duck pointed out that the town's annual revenue is roughly $2 million.
With those funds, the council has to ensure that other departments within the town, like public works and the fire and police departments, have what they need to perform their jobs. Davenport expressed that it would be difficult for the town assume all the financial responsibility for the park.
The meeting ending on a good note with both parties agreeing to meet again to finish creating a new contract.