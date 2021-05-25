The Eclectic Town Council approved changes to its EMS services at its meeting on Monday, May 17.
The council approved the hire of Adam Hall as a full-time medic. He will start working in this position during the first week in June. The city now has three full-time medics who will work in cycles of 24 hours on the job and 48 hours off.
Full-time EMS workers will work 106 hours during each 14-day pay period. The council also increased hourly pay to $15.50 per hour for full-time medics, $14.50 per hour for part-time medics, $10 per hour for full-time drivers and $9 per hour for part-time drivers.
Mayor Gary Davenport said hiring a third full-time medic allowed the town to transition to the 24 hours on, 48 hours off schedule. Previously, with only two full-time medics, the town was paying for a lot of overtime work as well as using part-time medics.
"We won't be paying so much in overtime and we will be more efficient," he said. "We also gave a pay raise, which means they're now making more per hour but will be working less time because we're able to cut down on overtime work."
In other business, the council:
Set a public hearing for Monday, June 7, at 6 p.m. for the purpose of discussing a liquor license for Family Dollar. During the hearing, the council will also discuss a draft beer ordinance for retailers.