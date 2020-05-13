At a special-called meeting Thursday, the Eclectic Town Council held the first of at least two public meetings to discuss rezoning property for a proposed housing project.
Mayor Gary Davenport presented the proposed rezoning and plat for the development that calls for up to 120 homes, possibly multifamily homes, and a retail building.
The site is located in the area of Central and Madix roads and the sizes of the lots will be between 1/3 to a full acre while the square footage of the homes will be around 1,400 to 1,800.
Davenport said he expects the price of homes will begin at around $170,000 and the build will be occur in three to four phases over several years.
The idea for the new development came to light after the town secured grant money for a 20-year town study and plan, Davenport said.
“The Eclectic council voted to spend money through grants to do a 20-year study,” he said. “They spent over eight months doing the study that included over 200 interviews with business owners and people in town. The No. 1 reply was the need for more housing. That’s the reason why we are here. That’s what we are trying to do.”
Residents in the area of the proposed development posed concerns during the meeting.
“I am concerned about the roads in the area,” Barbara Corbin said. “It is a major accident waiting to happen.”
The location of the proposed development is less than a mile from Madix Inc. which relies on trucking to run its business.
Davenport said the final determination of how the roads flow out of the neighborhood will be determined by the Elmore County Commission.
Others in the audience questioned whether or not the development would include Section 8 homes.
Davenport said the town council and the builder’s plans will not include government-assisted housing.
“The only way for the development to have Section 8 is for council to approve that,” he said. “The council is proposing rezoning this property is for residential, no section 8.”
Others asked if the town will add to its police force if the development is built.
“If it needs to grow more, it will,” Davenport said. “Can we do it without the tax money off of this neighborhood? No.”
The town will hold a second meeting to discuss the development at 6:30 p.m. May 26 at the Eclectic Warehouse.