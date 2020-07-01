The Town of Eclectic is asking residents for their help in increasing the town’s chances of securing a $250,000 grant to renovate Panther Palace.
Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said the town missed out on the Alabama Department of Economic Affairs grant last year and hopes adding the voices of children who use the park may help secure the grant this time around.
“We are doing the letter writing campaign asking schools to have students write letters so we can include them in our grant stating what the benefit will be to having a new playground,” Davenport said. “We will not include all of them. We will pick out several and include those with our background information.”
The deadline to turn in the letters is July 7 at town hall by close of business.
“We will accept handwritten letters,” he said. “I’m sure some dictated letters where the parents do the typing will be turned in. There are not prerequisites.”
The town was not chosen to receive the grant last year.
“Basically, it’s a grant that benefits a community’s citizens,” he said. “Millbrook, Tallassee and two other areas in the state received the grants.”
Davenport said if the town is awarded the grant there will be a major overhaul of Panther Palace which includes updated all of the park’s playground equipment, fixing drainage issues and replacing the topsoil.
“There will be a climbing area, a bridge crossover and slides,” he said. “There will be area for younger kids that has swings for smaller children. Some of the possibilities may include having a pet area where you can have a fenced in area like what Montgomery’s got. We’ve got several designs we are looking at.”
He said different designs were provided to the Eclectic Town Council by Pet and Playground, a division of Hercules Poly Inc.
“We’ve got several different concepts,” he said. “Pet and Playground will come in and help us pick the final design.”
Davenport said a recent inspection of the playground equipment revealed it is time for an update.
“The park was built in the 1980s,” he said. “The last time we had a work session over there we had an inspection and they said that the playground equipment reached the end of its lifespan. It’s to a point now the replacement and upkeep is beyond what you would get a return on your dollar.”
Davenport wants parents to know the town continues to maintain the park.
“The playground is still safe to play on,” Davenport said. “The problem is with it being wood. You have to watch for splinters and make sure all the boards are good and nailed in.”
He said the town will hear back from ADECA around October. If the town is picked, Davenport expects work will start late February and be completed in around 60 days.