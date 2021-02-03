Water rates are currently under review in the town of Eclectic by the Alabama Rural Water Association.
Mayor Gary Davenport said the agency suggested several years ago that the town needed to review its water rates, but the action was never taken. Since then, other municipalities in the tri-county ara have increased their water rates, and Davenport said it is time for the town to see where it stands.
“We have not changed our water rates since about 2000, close to 20 years,” he said. “We did raise the new account fee about four years ago but that has nothing to do with the actual water rate.”
Davenport said it may be a couple of months before the town hears back.
“We need educated feedback,” Davenport said. “We don’t know if we are underpriced in one area or overpriced in another.”
The town has a flat rate fee of $16.50 (plus taxes) for the first 2,500 gallons of water used. After that, an additional 70 cents is added per 100 gallons.
The residential sewer rate is $20 for the first 2,500 gallons and an additional 40 cents per 100 gallons for those who use 2,501 to 20,000 gallons.
If changes are made to the town’s water and sewer rates, Davenport said it would be months down the road and plenty of notice would be given.