The town of Eclectic is gearing up to host its third Community Yard Sale and Vendor Market.
Vendor applications are now being accepted for the event, which is set for Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can rent a vendor booth in the parking lot next to Eclectic Town Hall or set up a yard sale at their home. There's a $10 vendor fee for a 10-by-12 space and an additional $5 if electricity is needed.
Those who plan to participate from their home, call town events coordinator Carmen Winslett to notify her of the address so it can be added to a map that will be provided to shoppers so everyone will know where to shop.
Winslett can be reached at (334)991-1070.