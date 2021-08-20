Adjustments have been made to traffic patterns on Redland Road as work crews construct a roundabout at the Firetower Road/Dozier Road intersection.
On Aug. 12, the intersection transitioned to an all-way stop with the installation of new stop signs on both approaches of Redland Road to Firetower/Dozier Road.
There is additional signage installed as well as message boards to relay the changed traffic patterns to the traveling public.
The roundabout project costs $1.2 million and is being paid for with funds Elmore County received from the Highway Safety Improvement Program in 2015. Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer has said that placing a roundabout at the intersection is the safest, most functional and cost-effective solution to keep traffic steadily moving during peak hours.
Wrecks where vehicles are t-boned or rear-ended are less likely with roundabouts. And when wrecks do happen, the injuries sustained are not as severe because, by design, roundabouts force drivers to reduce their speed. According to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), roundabouts reduced injury crashes by 75 percent at intersections where stop signs or signals were previously used for traffic control. Studies by the IIHS and Federal Highway Administration have shown that roundabouts typically achieve:
-A 37 percent reduction in overall collisions
-A 75 percent reduction in injury collisions
-A 90 percent reduction in fatality collisions
-A 40 percent reduction in pedestrian collisions
Once installed, roundabouts cost less to maintain since they doesn’t generate a power bill and power outages are no longer a concern. This project is expected to take about six months to complete.
Motorists are asked to use extra caution when traveling in this area to ensure the safety of the workers and other motorists.
Anyone with questions related to this project may contact the Elmore County Highway Department at 334-567-1162 or by email at Roads@elmoreco.org.