The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Alabama Highway 14 and Chapel Road in Wetumpka over the next few weeks as weather permits. Work will be performed Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8:00 p.m. to 6 a.m.until installation is complete.
Once the traffic signal is installed, the signal will remain flashing for seven days and will then be fully operational.
ALDOT plans to have the installation complete by Thursday, August 11 and in flashing mode and for the signal to be fully operational by Thursday, August 18, weather permitting.