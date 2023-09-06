It looks like any automotive shop.
A roll-up door revealing lifts and tools. There are even cars on the lifts in various states of repair. A few parked out front too. But what separates this automotive shop from others — everyone there is in high school. The only exception is Elmore County Technical Center automotive service technology instructor DJ Warren.
On any given day, dozens of students are not only getting instructions in a classroom on how to repair an automobile, they are getting their hands dirty under the hood.
“You can’t be scared to come in and work,” Warren said. “You can’t be scared to come in and get dirty. We have soap and they will wash up. But these kids will go back to school for the rest of the day with dirty hands. They will have oil and grease on them.”
Some of Warren’s students are already working on cars for money. Holtville High School senior Landon Thanem likes cars, especially sports cars.
“I like the ‘Fast and Furious’ cars,” Thanem said. “I like muscle cars too.”
Thanem’s current vehicle is a Toyota 4Runner he has already rebuilt the front end. After watching his father work on cars, Thanem developed his own hobby a few years ago. Now, he has had a part-time job as an automotive technician.
“He is not just a lub tech,” Warren said. “He is a full-blown mechanic. He is also a high school student. He got that job on his own. The gentleman who owns the shop reached out to me.”
Thanem’s job has already put him in the middle of the shop and not on the side looking in.
“I have gotten all the way down to pulling motors out,” Thanem said. “I have done other small things. One car, we broke the whole thing down. He needed gaskets, brakes and rotors. We needed to do motor mounts, that was a headache. I did the condenser and other freon stuff.”
Warren’s other students are working too.
“Some are working part-time in parts houses,” Warren said. “We have them in several places within the industry getting experience beyond here.”
Warren’s students were replacing air conditioning parts Thursday in the school shop and one was getting her hands a little dirtier than others.
Holtville junior Summer Eiland is following a love of working on cars learned from her father and grandfather. Warren said Eiland and his other female students are treated no different.
“I find it is easiest just to let them get in there,” Warren said.
He said Eiland is just like all the other students — eager.
“She will knock them out of the way and get in there,” Warren said. “She is not scared to work at all.”
Eiland has always been around cars and working on them, so incorporating it into her curriculum seemed an obvious choice.
“I kind of grew up with it,” Eiland said. “I always thought it was cool. When I found out I could do this, I jumped on it. I like it a lot. I think it's pretty cool. I’m a hands-on learner.”
Eiland has already enlisted in the Air Force. She will go to basic training prior to starting senior year, which she plans to finish a semester early. Then it’s all Air Force.
But Eiland still wants to keep her automotive service skills up — just in case.
“I was thinking of having a side job as a mechanic as in a shop,” Eiland said. “If the military doesn’t work out, I will turn to it if it doesn’t work out.”
Not only do students get school credit, but they also can get an ASE certification upon completion of the program and even connections to real world experiences.
“I have several former students working in shops,” Warren said. “We do a good job placing students in jobs. There are jobs that pay six figures and not low six figures. If you are a hybrid guy or transmission guy, especially with the electric stuff that is coming — if you learn that you will be able to name your price in five years and go anywhere you want to go.”