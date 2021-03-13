The city of Wetumpka and the Wetumpka Police Department united on Thursday, March 11, to celebrate Arbor Day and to pay tribute to one of their own, late Police Chief Danny Billingsley.
Assistant Police Chief Ed Reeves said it was the city’s idea to honor Billingsley who died in May 2018 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Billingsley, who was 68 at the time of his death, served just less than four years as Wetumpka’s police chief.
The tree, provided by Ron Hilyer with Clearwater Foresters, Inc., was planted on the front lawn of the police station.
National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on best tree planting times in their area. Wetumpka has been recognized as a Tree City USA community by the Arbor Day Foundation for the past 33 years.
“I think this is great,” Reeves said at the tree planting event. “This is a great way to honor him and his legacy.”
Police Chief Greg Benton described Billingsley as a “true humanitarian.”
“He truly didn’t dislike anyone,” Benton said. “He loved God and he helped his community through God.”
“I’ve planted many trees over the past 12 years as mayor, but it gives me great pride to plant this one,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said. “I’ve met many people in my life but you don’t meet many people life Chief Danny Billingsley. He made a difference in my life and we miss him dearly. We are all blesses today for having know him.”
The late chief’s wife, Dana Billingsley, said the Wetumpka Police Department has become like family to her.
“They were so supportive, especially after he became sick,” she said. “They were right there the entire time and they still are there for us now. I love this community and the people, and it’s wonderful to know that the relationships we formed are enduring. This solidified that for me. We are deeply appreciative.”
Billingsley, who was raised in Pell City, began his career as a patrolman with the Montgomery Police Department and worked his way up through the ranks to detective, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and finally captain. Before he retired from MPD as captain in 1993, he had worked in patrol, juvenile, K-9, robbery and homicide and honed his skills as an investigator. He took those skills to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in 1993 and had the privilege to serve several Attorneys General during his 20 years with that office.
Although he loved his career in the Attorney General’s Office, there was always one thing he wanted to do more than any other, and that was to be a police chief. His opportunity came in 2014, when the city of Wetumpka asked him to come and assist its police department through some difficult challenges. He did so with all his heart until early 2018, when cancer finally forced him to step away as chief. He died on May 16, 2018.
Throughout his 44-year career, Billingsley also served his Lord, and he deeply desired to help those who were hurting and hungry. He led mission trips all over the world to build churches, Bible schools and orphanages. His commitment to those less fortunate also extended to his local community, founding Iron Men Outdoor Ministries, gathering Christmas gifts for children in need, feeding the elderly, sheltering the homeless, and taking seriously ill children to rodeos, fishing and to the races at Talladega. He began a shelter in the police department here in Wetumpka and a program to feed those in need in this community. He used his skills as a leader of men to build men up and to lead many to Christ.
He was a husband first to Renee Billingsley for over 20 years, who died in 1995 from cancer, and then to Dana Billingsley, to whom he was married for 21 years. His daughter Kelli and stepson Christopher were his pride and joy, as were their spouses, Shane and Stephan, and his grandchildren - Lindsie, Slade, Mason, Makayla and Nathan.